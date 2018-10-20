|
IDW Transformers Comics Final Issues Updated Release Dates
Via Action And Adventure on Twitter
*we have the*updated Release Dates of the*IDW Transformers Comics Final Issues. The time to say good bye to the IDW Transformers Universe comes closer and, as it was expected by fans, the releases schedule of the final issues has been modified. “As we suspected might happen, Unicron #6‘s date has already been revised to 14th November, which in turn has pushed epilogue issue Optimus Prime #25 back to 21st November. Don’t be surprised if they’re delayed further! Lost Light #25, meanwhile, remains scheduled for Halloween”. Take note of the new release dates and don’t » Continue Reading.
