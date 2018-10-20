Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,282

Transformers: Bumblebee ? Interview With Hailee Steinfeld And John Cena



B&B Theaters sat down with Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena for an interview regarding their upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee. “We are now telling the story before the story” stated Mr. Cena. “It’s set it 1987. You get a nice look back. People like myself can re-live that magic and people looking forward to what Transformers has in store for them next, I think they’ll enjoy as well.” You can check out the interview below:



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.