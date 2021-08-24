|
Transformers Ultimates! Wave 2 Color Prototypes By Super 7 Promotional Video
The official Super 7 YouTube channel
have uploaded a new promotional video of Super 7*Transformers Ultimates! Wave 2 for your viewing pleasure. We have a closer look at the second wave of Super 7 Transformers action figures.* We have a closer look a the color prototypes of Tracks, Grimlock (dino mode), Megatron and Bludgeon. These figures will be highly poseable and they will come with a plethora of accessories inspired by the G1 cartoon, comic or toyline. To top it all, the video shows off the functional gray prototypes of Transformers Ultimates Wave 1 Optimus Prime, Starscream, Bombshell and » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Ultimates! Wave 2 Color Prototypes By Super 7 Promotional Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca