Sodooecarbone is a scammer This user, Sodooecarbone , with the email Joe.j.carbone@gmail.com and residing in Sault-Sainte-Marie, is a scammer. I purchased 2 figures from him back on December 16th and he has since disappeared on me. He has not been replying to PMs and hasn't been on the site since the purchase. Looking up his real name and location has lead me to a facebook group where the same individual seemingly ripped off someone of $110 back in 2021, and it apparently wasn't the first time he had scammed people. Attached Thumbnails

