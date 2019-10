Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 7 Available on YouTube

What better things does Slipstream have to do today than re-join the Allspark? The answers await in season two’s seventh episode, “Parley.” The first six episodes are still posted, so check them out and then share your impressions of the entire series thus far on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 “Sea of Tranquility” The post Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 7 Available on YouTube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM