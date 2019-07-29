Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,145

Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron



Hasbro has sent us official renders of a new Studio Series*Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron which will be a Universal Studios Exclusive. This is basically a gray redeco of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The figure sure looks different and we are sure it will be a nice addition to the Studio Series line. It’s good to notice that these renders don’t show Megatron’s cloak or his small partner Igor which were included in the original Studio Series release. We still have no concrete information on when this figure will be available at Universal Studios,



Hasbro has sent us official renders of a new Studio Series*Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron which will be a Universal Studios Exclusive. This is basically a gray redeco of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The figure sure looks different and we are sure it will be a nice addition to the Studio Series line. It's good to notice that these renders don't show Megatron's cloak or his small partner Igor which were included in the original Studio Series release. We still have no concrete information on when this figure will be available at Universal Studios,





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.