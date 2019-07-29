Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:31 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,145
Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron


Hasbro has sent us official renders of a new Studio Series*Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron which will be a Universal Studios Exclusive. This is basically a gray redeco of Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron. The figure sure looks different and we are sure it will be a nice addition to the Studio Series line. It’s good to notice that these renders don’t show Megatron’s cloak or his small partner Igor which were included in the original Studio Series release. We still have no concrete information on when this figure will be available at Universal Studios, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Universal Studios Exclusive Studio Series Leader Class Dark Of The Moon Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 SOUNDWAVE LOT: 2 Boxes, Buzzsaw Tape, Parts
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker Brand New Toys R us Exclusive !!
Transformers
VINTAGE 1985 TONKA GO-BOTS HEAT SEEKER FIGURE DIE-CAST PLANE BRAND NEW SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Prime MEGATRON Complete Deluxe First Edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.