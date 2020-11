Toyworld TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper

Via* Weibo user ????? , we have images of the color prototype of the next installments in Toyworld’s World War II series:*TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper. This figure, planned for the Studio Series scale, is inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. This a very nice retool and redeco of* TWFS-03 The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee , now packed with a plethora of accessories and extra parts including cannons, a war helmet and even a medieval helmet, lance and shield. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading. The post Toyworld TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM