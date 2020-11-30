Via*Weibo user ?????
, we have images of the color prototype of the next installments in Toyworlds World War II series:*TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper. This figure, planned for the Studio Series scale, is inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. This a very nice retool and redeco of*TWFS-03 The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee
, now packed with a plethora of accessories and extra parts including cannons, a war helmet and even a medieval helmet, lance and shield. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
