Toyworld TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper


Via*Weibo user ?????, we have images of the color prototype of the next installments in Toyworlds World War II series:*TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper. This figure, planned for the Studio Series scale, is inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. This a very nice retool and redeco of*TWFS-03 The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee, now packed with a plethora of accessories and extra parts including cannons, a war helmet and even a medieval helmet, lance and shield. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyworld TWFS-03C The Last Knight WWII Cliffjumper appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



