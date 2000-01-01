Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:22 PM   #1
optimusb39
Crossover
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,454
what will they think of next?!
just saw this on tfsource. definately on my bucket list.
https://tfsource.com/toywolf/w-01-dirtyman/
Today, 06:48 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,860
Re: what will they think of next?!
Between that and the FT Arcee "upgrade" kit...
Coming soon: rien.
