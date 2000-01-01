Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
what will they think of next?!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 06:22 PM
#
1
optimusb39
Crossover
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,454
what will they think of next?!
just saw this on tfsource. definately on my bucket list.
https://tfsource.com/toywolf/w-01-dirtyman/
optimusb39
View Public Profile
Send a private message to optimusb39
Find More Posts by optimusb39
Today, 06:48 PM
#
2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,860
Re: what will they think of next?!
Between that and the FT Arcee "upgrade" kit...
__________________
Coming soon: rien.
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
HUGE MISB Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator
Lot of Three G1 Transformers Optimus Prime, Wheeljack and Bumblebee
Transformers G1 Gnaw Complete
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime (20th Anniversary) 12" Die-cast
Hasbro Transformers 25th Anniversary Unicron Toys R Us & Amazon shared exclusive
Hasbro Transformers Cybertron Primus
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
06:52 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.