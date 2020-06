Medic Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 140

Wanted: POTP, TR, CHUG Hey guys,



Im trying to backtrack some figures that I missed:



POTP Cutthroat (loose/sealed)

POTP Rippersnapper (loose/sealed)



Takara LG Titans Return with Box (opened/sealed)

Takara LG (Any) with Box



Hasbro TR Grotesque

Hasbro TR Arcee





If you have any of these and you can help me out please let me know, and, if you can please include your asking price.



Thanks,

Medic