Transformers: The Last Knight ? Role Play Optimus Prime Battle Blaster Sword



And we have a new The Last Knight item. 2005 Boards user*Rookbartley has found a*Role Play Optimus Prime Battle Blaster Sword*in Toy R us. The sword extends and it has some Optimus Prime voice clips as well. It is priced at $24.99 You can click on the bar to check the pictures and then share your opinion at the 2005 Boards.



