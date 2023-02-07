Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,584

Updated 2023 Exclusive Transformers Product Info



TFW’s Jtprime17 has come to us today with an updated list of upcoming 2023 exclusive Transformers items. Some of these we had heard about before while others are new: “So the first 2 selects are already known as Deluxe Magnificus and Titan Guardian Robot. These are the 3 coming next year from what I?ve seen. Unfortunately I?m not 100% which headmaster selects 5 is going to be specifically. Tra Gen selects Dix Triggercon Windsweeper (selects 3) EAN: 5010996123053 Product Number: F6941 8 per case Tra Gen selects Voy Predacon Antagony (Selects 4) EAN: 5010996153227 Product Number: F6942 6 per case



