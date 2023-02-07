TFW’s Jtprime17 has come to us today with an updated list of upcoming 2023 exclusive Transformers items. Some of these we had heard about before while others are new: “So the first 2 selects are already known as Deluxe Magnificus and Titan Guardian Robot. These are the 3 coming next year from what I?ve seen. Unfortunately I?m not 100% which headmaster selects 5 is going to be specifically. Tra Gen selects Dix Triggercon Windsweeper (selects 3) EAN: 5010996123053 Product Number: F6941 8 per case Tra Gen selects Voy Predacon Antagony (Selects 4) EAN: 5010996153227 Product Number: F6942 6 per case » Continue Reading.
The post Updated 2023 Exclusive Transformers Product Info
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...