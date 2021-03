Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,252

Vintage Beast Wars Action Figure Line Revealed for 2021



Hasbro has officially revealed the first wave of a Vintage Beast Wars line of toys.* These are the original toys with updated paint in classic style packaging.** Primal and Megatron look to be using their Anniversary original molds.* Cheetor has a sharp blue and yellow deco.* Rattraps bubble card even seems to be using the rock bubble variant from years ago!* The deluxes will be $19.99 and the Leaders will be $39.99.* They will be available at the Walmart collector con on 3/15 which will feature new items from Hasbro and other brands.* However, we have no official confirmation yet



