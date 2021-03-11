Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,252

Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus Found At US Retail



Courtesy of our very own 2005 Board member*marvel b*we can report our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus. This figure is a retool of the Siege Ultra Magnus mold with extensive changes in the armor and inner robot to make him closer to his G1 design in robot and alt mode. It was found at*Fishkill Wal-Mart in New York. Happy hunting!



