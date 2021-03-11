|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus Found At US Retail
Courtesy of our very own 2005 Board member*marvel b*we can report our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Leader Class Ultra Magnus. This figure is a retool of the Siege Ultra Magnus mold with extensive changes in the armor and inner robot to make him closer to his G1 design in robot and alt mode. It was found at*Fishkill Wal-Mart in New York. Happy hunting!
