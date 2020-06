IDW’s Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies, Roche Issue #1 Retailer Incentive Cover A

Feast your optics upon the full color artwork attached to this post for Nick Roche's Transformers '84: Secrets and Lies*issue #1 retailer incentive cover A . Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido Guidi and John-Paul Bove, returns to tell a new tale in the original Transformers comic universe, hot off the heels of the successful Transformers '84 #0 one-shot! As the Cybertronian Civil War rages, Decepticon scientist Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticon's victory and subjugation of the planet: an obstacle called… Megatron! Creator credits : Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi