|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Roche Issue #1 Retailer Incentive Cover A
Feast your optics upon the full color artwork attached to this post for Nick Roche‘s Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies*issue #1 retailer incentive cover A
. Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido Guidi and John-Paul Bove, returns to tell a new tale in the original Transformers comic universe, hot off the heels of the successful Transformers ’84 #0 one-shot! As the Cybertronian Civil War rages, Decepticon scientist Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticon’s victory and subjugation of the planet: an obstacle called… Megatron! Creator credits
: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Roche Issue #1 Retailer Incentive Cover A
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca