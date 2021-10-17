Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 2


October has started with a kind of slow amount of sightings over the world. New Cyberverse toys have hit shleves in Germany, more Kingdom and Studio Series figures were spotted in New Zealand, and Mexican fans are treated with a better-late-than-never sighting of the first wave of War For Cybertron Netflix figures plus a the Kingdom netflix Spoiler Pack and the G1 Blaster reissue. Studio Series Wave 13 &#038; 14 Voyager, Wave 11, 13 &#038; 14 Deluxe, Kingdom Wave 2 Core, Wave 2 Deluxe, Wave 2 Voyager, Wave 1 Leader In Colombia *2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron*found Studio Series Voyager Wreck-Gar, &#187; Continue Reading.

