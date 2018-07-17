|
Transformers DJ Bumblebee Nominated As 2019 US Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award Finalist
Join The Buzz! Thanks to our very own newsie AzT, we can report that the*Transformers DJ Bumblebee Toy Has Been Nominated As 2019 US Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award Finalist. The Toy Of The Year Awards programme
*recognizes*the top toy, game, and licences in the industry, and supports children in need by serving as a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation.* The DJ Bumblebee toy
, part of the Bumblebee Movie toyline, has been nominated a finalist in the action figure category
. DJ Bumblebee will compete against other great toys such as:*Jurassic World Dinosaur Action Figures,*Pokémon Battle Feature » Continue Reading.
