|
New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Poster Variants Found
Following yesterday’s report
of a brand new international movie poster for Transformers: Bumblebee, several variants of the poster turned up on the internet. First we have the US version of the poster, which features a new photo of John Cena as Agent Burns and a large Autobot logo. It is interesting to note that Shatter and Dropkick are featured differently in addition to the omission of Blitzwing. The US version also omits the IMAX logo. The Russian version of the poster drops Agent Burns and the three Decepticons altogether. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and Bumblebee stands side-by-side on this » Continue Reading.
The post New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Poster Variants Found
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.