New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Poster Variants Found


Following yesterday's report of a brand new international movie poster for Transformers: Bumblebee, several variants of the poster turned up on the internet. First we have the US version of the poster, which features a new photo of John Cena as Agent Burns and a large Autobot logo. It is interesting to note that Shatter and Dropkick are featured differently in addition to the omission of Blitzwing. The US version also omits the IMAX logo. The Russian version of the poster drops Agent Burns and the three Decepticons altogether. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and Bumblebee stands side-by-side on this

The post New Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Poster Variants Found appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



