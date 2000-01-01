Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page Cancelled or not?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
coralreef
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Repentigny
Posts: 20
Cancelled or not?
Hi everyone,



The Montreal Comiccon has been cancelled along with every spring and summer festival in the province due to the pandemic and I was wondering if the same would happen to TFCon.



Do we have updates on the situation?


Thanks
coralreef is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:51 AM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 750
Re: Cancelled or not?
I would hate for it to be cancelled

If I was a popular con (natch), I'd probably hold off the cancellation notice as long as possible too

Has FanExpo been cancelled yet?
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:29 AM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 122
Re: Cancelled or not?
I would bet cancelled. Things can only remained closed and cancelled for so long. Simple fact is that covid will last years. Could just end up being a part of life like the cold or flu.



At this point society (the general public) would do well with a steady supply of hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, reusable face masks, and home testing kits, all plentiful and all affordable. Giving people an effective way to prevent the spread while being out is better than this lockdown.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformer Mask
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Transformers
Transformers MEGATRON 2007 Leader Class Premium Series Hasbro
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Transformers
Weijiang MPP10 Transformers Optimus Prime Kids Toy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.