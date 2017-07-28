|
Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Casting Call Reveals Possible Movie Info
Another casting call for*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee has surfaced online
. What’s so interesting about this one is the fact that the listing is very specific on what sort of additional vehicles they require (actually, do not require) to be “extras”. “CAR CASTING: Additional compensation paid for late 70s mid 80s CARS to be parked in scenes (no yellow, white, red or black cars)” Of course the vehicles belonging to*late 70s / mid 80s is understandable considering the setting of the movie which is around 1987. Not allowing Yellow, White, Red or Black cars is rather interesting. This could be » Continue Reading.
