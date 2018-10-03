|
Takara-Tomy Transformers Siege March 2019 Release Details
Via Loopaza Megastore
*on Facebook, we can share a listing of toys Takara-Tomy are intending to release in March 2019 under the Transformers Siege line. The listings include some of the remaining Autobots yet to be confirmed for a Japanese release, including Hound and the Micromaster Battle Patrol. The Decepticons are also coming to Japan, with these listings adding to previous store listings for Shockwave, Skytread / Flywheels and Megatron, giving us confidence these three are definitely coming our way. The listings also confirm the Micromaster Air Strike Patrol, but we’ve now got the names of Whisper and Storm Cloud » Continue Reading.
The post Takara-Tomy Transformers Siege March 2019 Release Details
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.