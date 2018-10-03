Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara-Tomy Transformers Siege March 2019 Release Details


Via Loopaza Megastore*on Facebook, we can share a listing of toys Takara-Tomy are intending to release in March 2019 under the Transformers Siege line. The listings include some of the remaining Autobots yet to be confirmed for a Japanese release, including Hound and the Micromaster Battle Patrol. The Decepticons are also coming to Japan, with these listings adding to previous store listings for Shockwave, Skytread / Flywheels and Megatron, giving us confidence these three are definitely coming our way. The listings also confirm the Micromaster Air Strike Patrol, but we’ve now got the names of Whisper and Storm Cloud &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara-Tomy Transformers Siege March 2019 Release Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



