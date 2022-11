Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,145

IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3



The bot that controls the Titan wins the war, but Slicer has bigger problems and Soundwave gives a voice to all of them. Comic Crusaders prepares us for tomorrow’s arrival of Shattered Glass II issue #3 with the 5-page preview, check it out after the jump then join in the discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator



The post







More... The bot that controls the Titan wins the war, but Slicer has bigger problems and Soundwave gives a voice to all of them. Comic Crusaders prepares us for tomorrow’s arrival of Shattered Glass II issue #3 with the 5-page preview, check it out after the jump then join in the discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Lantana Gao (Cover Artist), Stefano Simeone (Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist)The post IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________