Today, 09:48 PM #1 CyberDragon10K Predacon Rising Join Date: Mar 2014 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 235 Netflix Soundwave and Bumblebee listings on HobbyLink Japan WFC-09 Bumblebee (Netflix)

https://www.hlj.com/wfc-09-transform...lebee-tkt17186



WFC-14 Soundwave (Netflix)

https://www.hlj.com/wfc-14-transform...dwave-tkt17192



Hot topic items on everyone's mind right now. I squeaked in an order for Bumblebee a few minutes ago but they're both "Order Stop" as of this post.



May be worthwhile to check these links every so often and sneak in an order if you keep missing the Walmart restocks like most west coast people from what I've observed.



Hot topic items on everyone's mind right now. I squeaked in an order for Bumblebee a few minutes ago but they're both "Order Stop" as of this post.

May be worthwhile to check these links every so often and sneak in an order if you keep missing the Walmart restocks like most west coast people from what I've observed.

... I should probably look into those big "Shipping costs increase in 2021" splash images they have going on too.

Today, 10:31 PM #2 starsaber89 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Toronto Posts: 159 Re: Netflix Soundwave and Bumblebee listings on HobbyLink Japan

Thanks for the links and the heads up! Still looking for bumblebee here, hope I get lucky. I'm also saving for the Diaclone Battle Convoy that comes out at the end of February, it's super expensive but I really want it.



