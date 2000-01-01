Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Netflix Soundwave and Bumblebee listings on HobbyLink Japan
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:48 PM   #1
CyberDragon10K
Predacon Rising
CyberDragon10K's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 235
Netflix Soundwave and Bumblebee listings on HobbyLink Japan
WFC-09 Bumblebee (Netflix)
https://www.hlj.com/wfc-09-transform...lebee-tkt17186

WFC-14 Soundwave (Netflix)
https://www.hlj.com/wfc-14-transform...dwave-tkt17192

Hot topic items on everyone's mind right now. I squeaked in an order for Bumblebee a few minutes ago but they're both "Order Stop" as of this post.

May be worthwhile to check these links every so often and sneak in an order if you keep missing the Walmart restocks like most west coast people from what I've observed.

... I should probably look into those big "Shipping costs increase in 2021" splash images they have going on too.
CyberDragon10K is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:31 PM   #2
starsaber89
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 159
Re: Netflix Soundwave and Bumblebee listings on HobbyLink Japan
Quote:
Originally Posted by CyberDragon10K View Post
Because apparently I keep getting wrist slapped for off-topic posting.

WFC-09 Bumblebee (Netflix)
https://www.hlj.com/wfc-09-transform...lebee-tkt17186

WFC-14 Soundwave (Netflix)
https://www.hlj.com/wfc-14-transform...dwave-tkt17192

Hot topic items on everyone's mind right now. I squeaked in an order for Bumblebee a few minutes ago but they're both "Order Stop" as of this post.

May be worthwhile to check these links every so often and sneak in an order if you keep missing the Walmart restocks like most west coast people from what I've observed.

... I should probably look into those big "Shipping costs increase in 2021" splash images they have going on too.
Thanks for the links and the heads up! Still looking for bumblebee here, hope I get lucky. I'm also saving for the Diaclone Battle Convoy that comes out at the end of February, it's super expensive but I really want it.
starsaber89 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Voyager Blackout Voyager 2007 MISB Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage G1 Shockwave Complete in Box WORKING Original
Transformers
Ricochet W/ Nightstick Commemorative Series Ix
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Autobot Blaster Action Figure 2020 Vintage Reissue - BNIB
Transformers
Transformers FansToys FT-41 Sheridan Warpath MISB Masterpiece
Transformers
Transformers Prime ?CLIFFJUMPER?
Transformers
Transformers Prime ?Bumblebee?
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.