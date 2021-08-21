|
New Target Transformers Listings Discovered ? Rise of the Beasts, Legacy & Studio Ser
Thought we were done with Target Transformers listings? Think again, because once more courtesy of TFW’s Jtprime17 we have a whole new batch of listings! From what we can tell by looking at their DPCIs, some appear to be figures from the Legacy and Studio Series lines, but perhaps most interestingly we have our first look at what seems to be Rise of the Beasts (Mv7) toyline listings, although at this time only sporting code-names: Transformers Alpha ($15.99, ROTB) George Transformers ($9.99, ROTB) George Transformers ($21.99, ROTB) Spike Transformers ($8.49, Studio Series) Safari Transformers ($10.99, » Continue Reading.
