Old Today, 04:33 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,894
Custom Siege Tiptop and Heater Review
Just a quick look at my custom painted Transformers Siege battle masters for Quake's partners, Tiptop and Heater. Tip top also has a custom barrel. Feel's good to give ole Titans Return Quake his proper buddies.

https://youtu.be/LVPgQdTQ314
