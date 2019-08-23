Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Entertainment Earth Sponsor Update August 2019
Site Sponsor Entertainment Earth sent through their latest newsletter, check it out below. Friday, August 23, 2019 Entertainment Earth Sponsor News: New Transformers! AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER:* We just added a bunch of new Transformers! See them all here: http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=k58p8f* Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Nightbird  Exclusive $19.99 http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=1s3cdr Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Powerdasher Drill Zetar  Exclusive* $19.99 http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=ny4ztr Transformers Studio Series Premier Voyager Wave 8 Case $89.99* FREE SHIPPING http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=rzfcyw Transformers Studio Series Premier Leader Wave 4 Case http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=m8t3ph Read on to check out the full newsletter! Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Nightbird &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Entertainment Earth Sponsor Update August 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
