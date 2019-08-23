|
Entertainment Earth Sponsor Update August 2019
Site Sponsor Entertainment Earth sent through their latest newsletter, check it out below. Friday, August 23, 2019 Entertainment Earth Sponsor News: New Transformers! AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER:* We just added a bunch of new Transformers! See them all here: http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=k58p8f
* Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Nightbird Exclusive $19.99 http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=1s3cdr
Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Powerdasher Drill Zetar Exclusive* $19.99 http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=ny4ztr
Transformers Studio Series Premier Voyager Wave 8 Case $89.99* FREE SHIPPING http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=rzfcyw
Transformers Studio Series Premier Leader Wave 4 Case http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=m8t3ph
