Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: RID 2001/Car Robots Optimus Cab only!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:56 PM   #1
DanicusTF(cdn)
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 494
Wanted: RID 2001/Car Robots Optimus Cab only!
Does anyone have a junker laying around? Ill gladly take him off your hands
DanicusTF(cdn) is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-22 ULTRA MAGNUS, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-24 STAR SABER, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Sealed case of 2. YOTH Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP-10) MISB [G1] Platinum Ed.
Transformers
Combiner Wars (CW) DEVASTATOR MISB (never opened) straight from sealed case.
Transformers
Transformers Iron Factory IF-EX16N Night Assassin Nightbird NEW
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toys GT-04 Jazz Brand New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.