Cybertron Starscream Transformers Studio Series 72 Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live
Hot on the heels of Ozformers’ reveal
earlier today we now have official pics and pre-order pages for Transformers Studio Series 72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie).*** He’s a voyager figure retailing for $29.99 and is due out in July of 2021.* Hit the links below to to grab your copy, some retailer may still be getting their order pages up.* Read on for pics and the official description. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
.
