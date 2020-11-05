Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cybertron Starscream Transformers Studio Series 72 Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live


Hot on the heels of Ozformers’ reveal earlier today we now have official pics and pre-order pages for Transformers Studio Series 72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie).*** He’s a voyager figure retailing for $29.99 and is due out in July of 2021.* Hit the links below to to grab your copy, some retailer may still be getting their order pages up.* Read on for pics and the official description. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, &#187; Continue Reading.

