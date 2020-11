Cybertron Starscream Transformers Studio Series 72 Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live

Hot on the heels of Ozformers' reveal earlier today we now have official pics and pre-order pages for Transformers Studio Series 72 Starscream (Bumblebee Movie). He's a voyager figure retailing for $29.99 and is due out in July of 2021. Hit the links below to to grab your copy, some retailer may still be getting their order pages up. Read on for pics and the official description.