Super_Megatron
TFC Toys STC-02 Tyrant (G.I Joe x Transformers Dominator Megatron) Color Prototype


Via TFC Toys Weibo we can share for your images of the color prototype of*TFC Toys STC-02 Dominator Megatron. This figure is based on the amazing Don Figueroas concept art for a G.I. Joe/Transformers Crossover Dominator Megatron. The figure is a triple changer that can transform into a tank and helicopter. Its good to notice that the robot mode features several pieces of armor, extra parts and weapons, so you can display him in several configurations. This would be a perfect companion for those who already have*TFC Toys S.T. Commander (Rolling Thunder Optimus*as we can see from the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFC Toys STC-02 Tyrant (G.I Joe x Transformers Dominator Megatron) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
