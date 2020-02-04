|
Generations Selects Lobclaw (Nautilator) and Kraken (Seawing) Package and In Hand Ima
Thanks to 2005 Boarss member*jamarmiller we have some more in hand images of the next two Seacons Lobclaw (Nautilator) and Kraken (Seawing)*from Generations Selects. For those fans who ordered through Hasbro Pulse remember that the ETA for both figures was pushed back to*April 6th, 2020.
Click on the bar to see the new images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
