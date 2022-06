Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,431

Transformers Collaborative ?Project Yellow? & Terran Tacticon (Potential Earthspark)



Coming to us once again from TFW’s Jtprime17, we have a listing for what seems to be a future Transformers Collaborative item entitled “Project Yellow”. What exactly it may be is a total mystery to us. But that’s not all – Also in these listings are what JT has been told may be products for the upcoming Earthspark cartoon. Currently listed only in “Terran Tacticon” names, these items also remain a mystery for now. Tra Terran Tacticon Ast MSRP: $6.99 Assortment DPCI: 087-26-2884 Tra Terran Tacticon ?Unakite? Tra Terran Tacticon ?Gabbro? Tra Terran Tacticon ?Adakite? Tra Terran Tacticon ?Owen? Tra



