Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for your new in-package stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Core class. This wave consists of Core G2 Megatron (Kingdom Core redeco), Optimus Prime (Kingdom re-release) and Shockwave (new mold, based on his Siege design). We are still waiting for an official reveal of these new toys, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. We have even already seen in-hand images of Core Shockwave recently.
See the new images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Legacy Wave 2 Core Class In-Package Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...