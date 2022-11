Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Deluxe Out In The Philippines

Via a post in the* Cybertron Philippines FB group *we can confirm our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 Deluxe*in the Philippines. Legacy Evolution*Breakdown, Armada Universe Hot Shot, Needlenose and Scraphook were spotted at several*Toy Kingdom and Toys"R"Us stores in Manila. We hope this means that these new figures may show up soon at US retail and other countries.