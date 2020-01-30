|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Jurassic Punch
TFW2005 member ezim93 reports that the official
social media channels for the Transformers Trading Card Game team are broadcasting the Wave 5 arrival of Jurassic Punch. We’ve teased it enough…Jurassic Punch, or ‘how to get Bold 28 with no weapons in your deck.’ Check out the artwork attached to this post, remember to pre-order
your Titan Masters Attack set, then share your strategies on the 2005 boards!
