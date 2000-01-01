Trailcutter that guy Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 23

TF Prime wanted list Im looking for some Prime deluxe and voyager figures to finish up my collection. Next to each character Ill have my preferred amount that Id be willing to spend. Figures must be in good condition, include their accessories and have no broken parts. Small paint scratches are okay but it would impact the offer amount. If an AM figure is missing some stickers just let me know which ones, as chances are it wont impact my offer amount. Dont hesitate to ask for a little bit more as offers are very negotiable.



RID Soundwave ($30 loose, $45-$50 MIB/MISB)

RID Vehicon ($15-$20 loose, $25-$35 MIB/MISB)

RID Ratchet ($30 loose, $45-$50 MIB/MISB)

RID Arcee ($30 loose, $45-$50 MIB/MISB)

RID Knockout ($25 loose, $40 MIB/MISB)

BH Shockwave ($30 loose, $50-$60 MIB/MISB)

BH Ultra Magnus ($25-$30 loose, $45 MIB/MISB)

AM-16 Jet Vehicon ($35-$40 loose, $50-$60 MIB/MISB)

AM-34 Jet Vehicon General ($30-$35 loose, $45-$55 MIB/MISB)



