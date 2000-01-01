|
TF Prime wanted list
Im looking for some Prime deluxe and voyager figures to finish up my collection. Next to each character Ill have my preferred amount that Id be willing to spend. Figures must be in good condition, include their accessories and have no broken parts. Small paint scratches are okay but it would impact the offer amount. If an AM figure is missing some stickers just let me know which ones, as chances are it wont impact my offer amount. Dont hesitate to ask for a little bit more as offers are very negotiable.
RID Soundwave ($30 loose, $45-$50 MIB/MISB)
RID Vehicon ($15-$20 loose, $25-$35 MIB/MISB)
RID Ratchet ($30 loose, $45-$50 MIB/MISB)
RID Arcee ($30 loose, $45-$50 MIB/MISB)
RID Knockout ($25 loose, $40 MIB/MISB)
BH Shockwave ($30 loose, $50-$60 MIB/MISB)
BH Ultra Magnus ($25-$30 loose, $45 MIB/MISB)
AM-16 Jet Vehicon ($35-$40 loose, $50-$60 MIB/MISB)
AM-34 Jet Vehicon General ($30-$35 loose, $45-$55 MIB/MISB)
Thanks!
