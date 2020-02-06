|
Official Transformers / My Little Pony Crossover Announcement By IDW ? New Covers And
IDW Website
have updated their*Official Transformers / My Little Pony Crossover Announcement with several new and accurate info about this unexpected crossover of two of the most famous and popular Hasbro franchises. Read on for some confirmed data about this release: This will be a four-issue miniseries. It will start shipping weekly in May. In MY LITTLE PONY / TRANSFORMERS, the scheming Queen Chrysalis casts a spell in search of changeling allies, but accidentally interferes with a distant Cybertronian Spacebridge
and brings the Autobots and Decepticons to Equestria! As the dust settles, its up to Twilight Sparkle, Optimus Prime, » Continue Reading.
