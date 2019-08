Optimus Prime Is Worth 25 Cents According to Canada

Or 25 Dollars, depending on which version of Optimus you choose. Canada is putting Optimus Prime on it’s money. Well, not it’s standard Loonies and Toonies, because that would be ridiculous. It is however minting collectors edition coins with two different styles. A 3D lenticular coin which shows Optimus Prime change between both modes, and is legally a 25 cent coin, is available for $34.95 CAD, limited to 25,000 units. A second piece which is legally valued at 25 dollars and limited to 3500 units is available for $159.95 CAD, made of pure silver. » Continue Reading. The post Optimus Prime Is Worth 25 Cents According to Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM