FS: 3rd party MP

* For sale 3rd party used(MMC)MP sky lynx (Smoke free and pet free home)and (misb) legacy sky lynx $300



* Mp used decepticon triple changers fans toys astrotrain(missing gun), dx9 blitzing, KFC octane $300



* Fans hobby power baser, misb Takara Legends god ginrai $300



Shipping not included or pickup from Vancouver.

__________________

Enemy list: Jacob.