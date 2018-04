Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Marketing Campaign To Be Carried Out By Way To Blue

At this point, you'll probably be wondering what happened to the Marketing Campaign of Transformers: Bumblebee movie. But, rest assured that the campaign is in the hands of a quite a famous marketing company. Thanks to a LinkedIn blog post dating back to the start of the year, we have learned that*Way To Blue will carry out the marketing campaign for the upcoming movie. In recent times, the company carried out marketing campaigns for movies such as Thor: Ragnarok, War For The Planet of the Apes, Baby Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Wick 2 and many others.