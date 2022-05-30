An article in The Streaming Advisor website*is giving us some details about streaming service Pluto TV launching a new dedicated Transformers channel. Pluto TV is an Internet television service owned and operated by Paramount Streaming, a division of Paramount Global. The new Transformers channel will debut in June 13th in the US. Welcome into the world of Transformers TV, a world where everything is?More Than Meets the Eye. A universe where shape-shifting, sentient robots in disguise hide in plain sight, and battle with the future of their world ? and ours ? at stake. Transformers TV will include » Continue Reading.