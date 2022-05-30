Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Pluto TV IS Launching A New Transformers Channel
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,367
Pluto TV IS Launching A New Transformers Channel


An article in The Streaming Advisor website*is giving us some details about streaming service Pluto TV launching a new dedicated Transformers channel. Pluto TV is an Internet television service owned and operated by Paramount Streaming, a division of Paramount Global. The new Transformers channel will debut in June 13th in the US. Welcome into the world of Transformers TV, a world where everything is?More Than Meets the Eye. A universe where shape-shifting, sentient robots in disguise hide in plain sight, and battle with the future of their world ? and ours ? at stake. Transformers TV will include &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pluto TV IS Launching A New Transformers Channel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:09 PM   #2
Marcotron
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 524
Re: Pluto TV IS Launching A New Transformers Channel
Does this mean all these shows are leaving Tubi?

That would be bad, because Pluto TV doesn't work for me at all. I think it's only functional in the US.
Marcotron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.