Today, 06:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,429
Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*iacon45*for sharing in our boards photogrpahic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Artfire &#038; Nightstick at US Retail. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner*Nightstick*(Siege Singe redeco). He was found at a Gamestop store in*Russellville, Arkansas for $34.99. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



