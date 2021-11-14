Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,429

Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*iacon45*for sharing in our boards photogrpahic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick at US Retail. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner*Nightstick*(Siege Singe redeco). He was found at a Gamestop store in*Russellville, Arkansas for $34.99. Happy hunting!



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*iacon45*for sharing in our boards photogrpahic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick at US Retail. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner*Nightstick*(Siege Singe redeco). He was found at a Gamestop store in*Russellville, Arkansas for $34.99. Happy hunting!

