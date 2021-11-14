Thanks to 2005 Boards member*iacon45*for sharing in our boards photogrpahic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick at US Retail. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner*Nightstick*(Siege Singe redeco). He was found at a Gamestop store in*Russellville, Arkansas for $34.99. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Generations Selects Artfire & Nightstick Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...