Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Paris Comic Con 2018 ? Hasbro Transformers Global Brand Team Interview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,349
Paris Comic Con 2018 ? Hasbro Transformers Global Brand Team Interview


Once again 2005 Boards Member*transform75 is bringing us something cool from the recently concluded Paris Comic Con 2018. Having a chat with the*Hasbro Transformers Global Brand Team, we are treated with several tidbit from their brand execution plan. Ran Sun,*Associate Brand Manager (Transformers) – Hasbro, has this to say: Ms. Ran Sun worked specifically on War For Cybertron – Siege and is also working on future chapters as well as Studio Series. Studio Series will revisit past Transformers live action movies and will produce toys for characters which Hasbro didn’t produce as well as design better figures for characters which &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Paris Comic Con 2018 – Hasbro Transformers Global Brand Team Interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
MISB! Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Devastator Titan Class Constructicons
Transformers
TOYWORLD TW-M05 COOLSVILLE aka TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece JAZZ
Transformers
Transformers Generations Metroplex Thrilling 30 Titan Class
Transformers
Transformers Genrations Lot 8 (Titans Return, Combiner Wars) used + new
Transformers
G1 Transformers Devastator Complete
Transformers
transformers lot
Transformers
transformers lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.