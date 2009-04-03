Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magnimus
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 681
FT: Kingdom Cyclonus (MISB) for POTP Sinnertwin, Blot, and Hun-Gurr
I have an extra MISB Kingdom Cyclonus that I accidently ordered.

Before I return it for a refund, I was wondering if anyone would like to trade it for a loose but complete trio of figures:

Power of the Primes Sinnertwin (deluxe)
Power of the Primes Blot (deluxe)
Power of the Primes Hun-Gurr (Voyager)

I really want to finish off my POTP Terrocons if I can get them loose.
__________________
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
