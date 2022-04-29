Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jack Lawrence To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: artist Jack Lawrence. Polyhedral artist Lawrence has long been a staple of the UK Transformers fandom, and worked his way into the IDW Transformers comics world with Sins of the Wreckers and Lost Light, returning for the second IDW narrative universe on Wreckers: Threads and Circuits, and War’s End as main artist. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post Jack Lawrence To Attend TFNation 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



