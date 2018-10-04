Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GigaPower HQ-04 Gaudenter (Masterpiece-Styled Swoop) Production Images


Direct from the Gigapower Facebook page*comes pictures of their newest entry into their Gigasuar line, HQ-04 Gaudenter (Masterpiece-styled Swoop). As per usual, GigaPower goes above and beyond for their versions of the vaunted Dinobots. Their Gigasaurs are the largest versions of the Dinobots available, typically have more of a toy-based aesthetic and are massively impressive and imposing display pieces. Gaudenter features intricate and detailed paint apps over the entirety of the figure, numerous chrome pieces of*varying colors, as well as an impressive array of the weapons associated with the classic character of Swoop. Giga did go one step further &#187; Continue Reading.

The post GigaPower HQ-04 Gaudenter (Masterpiece-Styled Swoop) Production Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



