Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro To Raise Toy Prices Due To Raw Material Costs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,456
Hasbro To Raise Toy Prices Due To Raw Material Costs


Speaking to the investors during*Hasbros*2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call, the toy giant stated that the company will raise toy prices to counter the rising raw material costs. “Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Tuesday it would raise prices of toys and games to counter higher raw material costs as the company sees surging demand for its Nerf blasters and board games from families spending more time at home. Shares of the Monopoly maker, which late on Monday announced the sale of Entertainment One Music to Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) for $385 million, rose 1% in morning trading.” &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro To Raise Toy Prices Due To Raw Material Costs appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,991
Re: Hasbro To Raise Toy Prices Due To Raw Material Costs
Hahahaha
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:19 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,354
Re: Hasbro To Raise Toy Prices Due To Raw Material Costs
"You'll buy it anyway"
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers g1 Slugfest Overkill
Transformers
New Transformers Hasbro Megatron Studio Series 13 Combat Version Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers G1 sealed mint in box Japan Sky Garry C-360
Transformers
Transformers G2 Predator Stalker Boxed Great Condition European
Transformers
Transformers Armada Hoist with Refute Complete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars MUTANTS Poison Bite Poisonbite Deluxe COMPLETE Mutant
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.