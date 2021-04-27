|
Hasbro To Raise Toy Prices Due To Raw Material Costs
Speaking to the investors during*Hasbros*2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
, the toy giant stated
that the company will raise toy prices to counter the rising raw material costs. “Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Tuesday it would raise prices of toys and games to counter higher raw material costs as the company sees surging demand for its Nerf blasters and board games from families spending more time at home. Shares of the Monopoly maker, which late on Monday announced the sale of Entertainment One Music to Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) for $385 million, rose 1% in morning trading.” » Continue Reading.
