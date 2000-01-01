Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,617
Cyberverse Rack'N'Ruin Review
Cyberverse Rack'N'Ruin is a landmark because I believe it might well be the first time we have gotten a plastic form of this duo in any way shape or form. Is it perfect? Nope. Is it a bundle of fun anyway? Yep!

https://youtu.be/8Qew87oueiQ
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:32 PM   #2
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,520
Re: Cyberverse Rack'N'Ruin Review
Agreed!! It is surprisingly fun for a fairly basic toy. Also helps that it looks good enough to join the Wreckers from the Generations toys.

Price was a little high in my opinion (even at $25 reduced from $32).
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
