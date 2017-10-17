Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Optimus Prime First Strike One Shot Preview


Via Comic Book Resources, we have a full preview of the Optimus Prime First Strike one shot. Tying into the IDW event that sees Baron Ironblood and the Red Shadows attacking Cybertron, this one shot has Optimus Prime and Arcee teaming up with the Revolutionaries – IDW’s cross-franchise team that boasts Kup, G.B. Blackrock, and Action Man among its members. Of interest here is that we’re seeing Optimus Prime without his faceplate – a design which is very close to his new Transformers Cyberverse design. Check out the full length preview attached to this post.

The post Optimus Prime First Strike One Shot Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



