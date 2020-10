New official G1 Transformers Christmas Merchandise In Japan

Takara Tomy have teamed up once again with* A3 Japan *to offer new official G1 Transformers Christmas merchandise in Japan. A3 Japan*specializes in offering small and affordable merchandise from different brands and they have prepared a nice selection of G1 Transformers items for this Christmas: Can badges Acrylic stands Accessory case (with ramune candy) Clear cases Postcard holders Mugs Prices go from just $8.00 to $67.00 and Japanese fans can pre-order them here with an expected release date in December 5. There's also a special Twitter campaign with a chance to win a Transformers Christmas acrylic board.