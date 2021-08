Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,029

Wonderfest 2021 Autumn Convention Cancelled In Japan



The*Wonderfest 2021 Autumn*convention*has been officially cancelled, as stated via their* official website . Wonderfest 2021 Autumn edition was originally announced by August 20th, but due to the current state of emergency in Japan due to the increment of Covid-19 cases it has been cancelled for the safety of the attendants. However, organizers have announced an upcoming online event at a later date. We will sure miss the possible reveals at this event, but let's hope we could see them in the alternative online edition soon.





