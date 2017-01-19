Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
2010 Legion Figure Reissues


For fans who may have missed out back in the day, Bigbadtoystore.com has added a new preorder for a reissue wave of the 2010 Reveal The Shield Legends figures. The set includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream. While these figures have been released several times before, this will hopefully mean that future releases may include some of the harder to find Legion figures. You can grab the assortment for $12.99 on BBTS and the figures are scheduled for early February. Join the discussion thread after the break.

#2
Lioconvoy81
Re: 2010 Legion Figure Reissues
... why?
